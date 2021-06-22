UPDATED: 2 Firefighters Hurt Battling West OC Blaze

UPDATED 2pm – The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire in a single family home located at 12849 Harbor Road in West Ocean City, Maryland that occurred just before 2am Tuesday. The fire also damaged three adjacent single family homes. The home where the fire began was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Arriving fire units reported a single family home and an adjacent out-building on fire. Volunteer Fire Companies from Berlin, Ocean City and Ocean Pines responded.

Two firefighters were injured during the fire. One was flown to Tidal Health for burn injuries to his legs. The other firefighter sustained injuries from a fall. Fire units remained on the scene for over 5 hours.

The County Fire Marshal’s office was assisted by the Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office and a Maryland State Fire Marshal K9 accelerant unit. The investigation is on-going and no cause has been determined as of this release.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office at 410-632-5666 or the Maryland Fire and Arson hotline at 1-800-492-7528.

