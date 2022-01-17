2 Fires Under Investigation In Wicomico Co.

Two fires in the Salisbury area Sunday are under investigation.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, a fire broke out in a wood-and-metal frame storage building on Truitt Street Sunday night. The cause of the fire, which was discovered by the owner, is still under investigation. Damage is estimated at $5,000 to the structure and $8,000 to its contents.

Earlier in the day, an accidental fire caused about $1,500 damage to a unit at Island Club Apartments on Sharen Drive in Salisbury. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said a matchstick was thrown into a waste basket and ignited paper inside. The fire started on an outdoor deck Sunday morning. No injuries were reported.