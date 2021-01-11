2 Hurt As Gunshot Strikes Propane Tank, Starting Fire

A father and son were injured over the weekend in a travel trailer fire in Wicomico County.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the 52-year-old father was handling a gun and attempting to put it into a case when it discharged and struck a 30-pound propane tank. The fire in the 5,400-block of Sixty Foot Road in Parsonburg caused second-degree burns to the man and his 36-year-old son.

Members of the Pittsville Fire Company treated them on the scene. Both were taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Medical Center. The father was then taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center for treatment. Fire investigators say both patients are expected to make a complete recovery.

No malicious intent was determined and no charges are expected. The travel trailer was gutted by the fire.