2 Hurt In Harrington-Area House Fire

A house fire near Harrington has sent two people to hospitals.

According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, the blaze broke out at about 12:30 a.m. early Friday in the 3,000-block of Jackson Ditch Road. Houston Volunteer firefighters arrived to find flames engulfing the house.

A 14-year-old boy was being treated at Crozer Medical Center in Pennsylvania, which specializes in treating burn injuries. He was in stable condition. A 33-year-old woman is in stable condition at Bayhealth Sussex where she is being treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage is estimated at $125,000.

The American Red Cross is assisting five displaced residents.