A crash on Warrington Road Sunday afternoon sent two people to a hospital, according to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company.

Crews were dispatched to an accident scene on Warrington Road Sunday at 4:43 p.m. Two people in the vehicle were taken to Beebe Medical Center for Treatment.

Sussex County EMS also responded, and Delaware State Police were investigating the crash.

Because of slick conditions, a DelDOT sand truck was requested by Rehoboth Command.