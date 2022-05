Voters in Blades have re-elected two members of Town Council in an election for three positions this week.

Pierre Gaither Senior and Donald Trice will be sworn in to new terms Monday, April 11th. They will be joined by Nancy McAdams, who was the top vote-getter.

Lee Benningfield finished out of the running.

Results as of Monday night:

McAdams, 85

Trice, 77

Gaither, 74

Benningfield, 22