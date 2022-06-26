2 Incumbents, 3 Challengers File For Fenwick Island Election

The ballot is set for the August election in Fenwick Island. Five candidates will be competing for three open seats on town council.

Two incumbents are running: Richard Benn and William Rymer. Vicki Carmean, currently Mayor of Fenwick Island, did not file for re-election.

Also running for a two-year term are Edward Bishop, Eric Espinosa and Kimberly Espinosa.

Absentee ballots will be made available for Fenwick Island voters starting Monday. The election will take place Saturday, August 6th at Fenwick Island Town Hall.

The Town of Fenwick Island provided additional information below:

Absentee ballots are available for any registered voter who is not able to vote on election day at Town

Hall. Any Town of Fenwick Island eligible registered voter who needs to obtain an absentee ballot by

mail should call the Town Hall at 302-539-3011, ext. 1, and a form will be mailed to you. The request

form to receive the absentee ballot must be filed with the Town no later than 12:00 p.m. on August 5,

Absentee ballots must be received prior to the close of the election, 5:00 p.m., on August 6,

2022.

To vote in Fenwick Island election, you must be qualified either as a “resident” or as a “non-resident”.

Resident: Every natural person, who is a citizen of the State of Delaware and the United States,

age 18 on or before the date of the election, a bona fide resident of the Town prior to the annual

municipal election, and registered to vote thirty (30) or more days prior to the annual municipal

election, if provided by ordinance, shall have one vote. A bona fide resident means a

permanent, full-time resident of the Town.

Non-resident: Every property owner as of March 1 prior to the annual municipal election,

whether a natural person or artificial entity, including but not limited to corporations,

partnerships, trusts, and limited liability companies, and who is registered to vote, if provided by

ordinance, shall have one vote. A natural person shall be a citizen of the United States and age

18 on or before the date of the election. An artificial entity shall be a domestic entity in the State

of Delaware.

The above voter qualification provisions shall be construed in accordance with the principle of “one-

person/entity, one vote.” Where a voter is entitled to vote by virtue of being both a resident and as an

owner of real property, that voter shall be entitled to only one vote; where a voter is entitled to vote by

ownership of two or more parcels of real property, that voter shall be entitled to only one vote.

Any legal entity, other than a natural person entitled to vote, must cast its vote by a duly executed and

notarized power of attorney from the legal entity granting the authority to cast its vote to its designated

attorney-in-fact. Such power of attorney shall be surrendered to the election officials who shall file the

same in the office of the Town. Such power of attorney so filed shall constitute conclusive evidence of

the right of said person to vote in the election on behalf of the legal entity granting the power. The

person casting the ballot for such entity shall be age 18 on or before the date of the election and a

citizen of the United States.

For more information on election procedures, or to download the request form for the absentee ballot,

please visit www.fenwickisland.delaware.gov/election.