2 Injured In Seaford Shooting

Seaford Police are investigating a shooting incident that resulted in two people being hospitalized.

According to police, shots were reported in the 400-block of North Street at about 7:19 p.m. Thursday. Officers found evidence of a shooting at the scene.

Police learned that two individuals were taken by private vehicle to a hospital in the area. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Seaford Police said the investigation was in its early stages. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 302-629-6645 extension 1217 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.