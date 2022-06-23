2 Juveniles Arrested Following Robbery, Pursuit; 2 Firearms Seized

Two juveniles are facing charges of robbery, assault, reckless endangering, theft and other offenses following a robbery in Pittsville.

Maryland State Police at the Salisbury Barrack responded to The Shore Stop on Friendship Road early Wednesday morning. An employee reported that one robbery suspect had a long gun.

Police also learned that a suspect vehicle was driving recklessly along Route 50 westbound, and a caller claimed that someone in the vehicle pointed a gun at him. The suspects stopped at Royal Farms on Walston Switch, and a trooper in the State Police helicopter started to follow the vehicle when it started to travel again – without its headlights lit. Troopers deployed stop-sticks when the driver ignored the officer’s flashing lights, and the pursuit ended in the area of Route 13 and Gordy Road in Salisbury.

The juveniles, ages 15 and 13, were caught after an attempt to flee on foot. Two firearms were retrieved from the vehicle.

The juveniles are being held pending a hearing with the Department of Juvenile Services. State Police said the vehicle was being used without the permission or awareness of a family member.











