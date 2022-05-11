2 Juveniles Shot In Dover; Victims Expected To Survive

Two juveniles have been shot in Dover. Police said they are expected to survive their injuries.

Just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 400-block of Barrister Place, officers responded to reports of gunfire. Police learned that both victims had been driven to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital.

A 17-year-old male was flown to Christiana Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower torso. A 12-year-old boy was shot in the hand.

Police said the shooting victims have given multiple and differing accounts about what happened.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Dover Police at (302)736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.