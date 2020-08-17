2 Killed In Snow Hill Crash

A crash in Snow Hill has left two people dead.

Snow Hill Police, according to WBOC-TV, report that a 25-year-old man who was driving the car and a 17-year-old passenger died of injuries suffered in the Friday night crash.

The car left West Market Street near Coulbourne Lane, struck a pole and overturned several times before it landed in a field.

The driver was identified as Richard Armstrong Junior. The teen passenger was from Virginia.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Snow Hill Police.