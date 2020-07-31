2 Killed In Worcester Co. Motor Vehicle Crash

Maryland State Police are investigating a crash in Worcester County that claimed two lives.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a pick-up truck driven heading westbound on Route 50 at Route 610 Wednesday night collided with a northbound vehicle whose driver failed to yield the right of way.

The driver of that car, 79-year-old Brenda Gotinsky of Shelby Township, Michigan and her passenger, 79-year-old Kathleen Chaney of Bishopville, died as a result of their injuries.

The pick-up truck driver, 44-year-old Anibal Morales Juarez of Salisbury, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence.

After processing Juarez was released, but police say additional charges are pending.

The crash closed a portion of Route 50 (Ocean Gateway) for about four hours.