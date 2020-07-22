2 Laurel Women Charged With Robbery In Lewes

Two women are charged with robbery and other offenses in connection with a recent robbery at Home Depot on Coastal Highway in the Lewes area.

Delaware State Police say troopers responded to the incident last Wednesday july 15th and spoke with a 49-year-old woman who works at the store. An investigation determined that she had been assaulted when she confronted a woman about leaving the store with a shopping cart containing unpaid merchandise.

42-year-old Nakeisha Ammons of Laurel, according to state police, ignored the store employee and continued to her vehicle. Police also say 29-year-old Breanna Verdon of Laurel was waiting at the vehicle and assaulted the store employee.

The victim suffered a small laceration to her eye but did not require medical attention.

Ammons and Verdon were arrested in Laurel Monday. Police listed these charges against them:

Robbery 2nd Degree (felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (felony)

Degree (felony) Shoplifting

Breanna Verdon was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court and released on $7,000 unsecured bond.

Nakeisha Ammons was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court and released on $7,500 unsecured bond.