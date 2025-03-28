2 Measures Introduced that Restrict Cooperation with Federal Law Enforcement Officials in Immigration Matters in DE

Legislation has been introduced in the Delaware State House that would restrict school resource officers and school constables from cooperating with federal law enforcement agencies in immigration matters without permission from the Delaware Attorney General. House Bill 93 was introduced by 31st District Representative Sean Lynn on Thursday – and is awaiting a hearing in the House Judiciary Committee.

A second bill, HB 94 would restrict law enforcement from cooperating with federal agencies conducting immigration enforcement activities at schools or churches without permission from the AG. HB 94 is awaiting action in the House Public Safety & Homeland Security Committee.