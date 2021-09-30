2 Men Charged With Stealing From Construction Sites

Two Kent County men have been implicated in thefts and burglaries committed at residential construction sites.

Delaware State Police said Wednesday that the incidents began in the Felton area in mid-September. Monday, two suspects were seen on video surveillance loading lumber into a truck. The two occupants were taken into custody during a traffic stop.

40-year-old Irvin Golt of Viola and 44-year-old Jason Schuyler of Felton are charged with burglary, theft, conspiracy, selling stolen property and other offenses.

More information is provided below from Delaware State Police:

Jason C. Schuyler

Schuyler was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 3 and charged with the following crimes:

3 counts- Burglary Third Degree (Felony)

2 counts- Theft $1,500 or Greater (Felony)

2 counts- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Theft Under $1,500

Selling Stolen Property (Felony)

2 counts- Criminal Trespass Third Degree

Conspiracy Third Degree

Theft Under $1,500

He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and was issued a $9,100.00 unsecured bond.

Irvin B. Golt

Golt was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 3 and charged with the following crimes:

3 counts- Burglary Third Degree (Felony)

2 counts- Theft $1,500 or Greater (Felony)

2 counts- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Theft Under $1,500

Selling Stolen Property (Felony)

2 counts- Criminal Trespass Third Degree

Conspiracy Third Degree

Theft Under $1,500

Multiple Traffic Violations

He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released on a $13,700.00 unsecured bond.