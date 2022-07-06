2 Men Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Princess Anne

A man and his stepson are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Princess Anne Tuesday afternoon.

According to Maryland State Police, troopers from the Princess Anne Barrack responded to a report of a shooting in the 32,000-block of West Post Office Road. Police said 35-year-old Richard Cantwell III and 61-year-old Michael Jarman were discovered suffering with gunshot wounds.

Investigators have determined that a verbal argument occurred prior to the shooting inside the home. Cantwell was Jarman’s stepson, and both men lived atthe residence along with Cantwell’s mother.

EMS personnel pronounced Jarman and Cantwell dead at the scene. The bodies have been brought to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is the lead investigative agency. The Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office also had an official at the scene. The Princess Anne Police Department also responded, and the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime scene technicians responded and processed the scene for evidence.