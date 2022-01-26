2 Men Found Apparently Murdered In Cambridge

(story update)

Maryland State Police are investigating a double homicide in Cambridge.

Cambridge Police responded Tuesday night before midnight to a building in the 800-block of Park Lane. Two men were found with multiple blunt force injuries.

The victims have been identified as 36-year-old Cleon Mullings of Oxford, Maryland and 42-year-old Kelvin Wiggins of Cambridge.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and crime scene technicians have been processing the scene for evidence. State Police said weapons possibly used in the assault were recovered and are being examined.

Anyone with information about the search for suspects in the double-homicide in Dorchester County is urged to contact Maryland State Police.

(original story)

According to Maryland State Police, investigators have been searching the scene for evidence and interviewing possible witnesses in the area.

The names of the apparent murder victims have not been released. The bodies have been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsies.

Cambridge Police and the Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office continue to assist with the investigation.