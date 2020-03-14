2 More Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Tests in NCCo

Delaware Public Health officials say two more presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Delaware – bringing the total number to 6 – and all are associated with the initial presumptive positive cases and are associated with the University of Delaware community. Both are from New Castle County and are self-isolating at home.

Testing is NOT recommended for anyone not experiencing any symptoms of illness – if you are experiencing a fever, cough or shortness of breath – your primary care provider can collect specimens and send them to the Delaware Public Health Lab or LabCorp for testing.