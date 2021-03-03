2 More Suspects Arrested For Home Invasion

Two more suspects are facing charges in connection with a recent home invasion in Georgetown.

According to Georgetown Police, 19-year-old Brandon Gibbs of Harrington was taken into custody at his home by Harrington Police.

18-year-old Jahiem Godwin of Blades was arrested by Delaware State Police on unrelated charges and turned over to Georgetown Police custody.

A male suffered head injuries when a group of people, all wearing face coverings, came into a home on Tranquility Lane February 22nd. The victim said one of the suspects carried a handgun.

One suspect was arrested that day, and another was taken into custody the following day.

Gibbs and Godwin are charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, home invasion, assault, aggravated menacing, wearing a disguise during commission of a felony, conspiracy and offensive touching.