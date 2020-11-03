2 People From Ocean View Killed In Crash In New Castle Co.

Two people from Ocean View are dead following a crash with a tractor trailer on Route 13 in New Castle County.



Delaware State Police say their vehicle was stopped in the right lane at the intersection with Red Lion Road, and the truck failed to stop. The tractor-trailer struck the Chevrolet Equinox, which spun out of control and struck a tree.



A 72-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man from Ocean View who were in the Equinox were pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital. Their names are being withheld until family members are notified.

The investigation into the fatal accident continues. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-365-8486 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.