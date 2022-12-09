2 Rehoboth Beach Men Injured after Motorcycle Crash on Route 1

Two Rehoboth Beach men have been hospitalized after their Honda motorcycle was struck by a Nissan Rogue in the intersection of Coastal Highway and Church Street. Delaware State Police continue to investigate, but tell WGMD that the motorcycle was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when the Rogue, which was stopped at a stop sign to turn left, pulled into the path of the motorcycle. The 19 year old driver of the Honda and 17 year old passenger were ejected – both taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Rogue, a 39 year old Milton man was not injured – he was cited for DUI, driving while suspended/revoked and no insurance in his possession.

