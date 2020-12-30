2 Rehoboth Employees Test Positive For COVID; City Hall Closed

Rehoboth Beach officials said Tuesday that two city employees have tested positive for coronavirus, and as a result Rehoboth Beach City Hall will be closed until Monday, January 4th.

The two employees last worked Tuesday, December 29th at City Hall. The city staff will self-quarantine as the building and offices are deep-cleaned.

City employees are able to work remotely and services can be accessed by email, phone or online.

For Rehoboth Beach contact information, CLICK HERE

Also, the citizen self-service portal can be used to pay city utility bills. Payments can also be placed in the drop box outside Rehoboth Beach City Hall or sent by mail.