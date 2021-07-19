2 Shot In Spray of Gunfire In Dover

Two people were struck by gunfire early Monday as a large party was breaking up at the Crystal Loft Hukkah Lounge on South Bay Road in Dover.

Delaware State Police said an unknown number of suspects fired more than 50 rounds in the parking lot of the lounge and outside of Tony’s Auto nearby at about 1:20 a.m.

A 28-year-old Dover woman and a 27-year-old Dover man were struck while driving away from the scene. They were taken to a hospital, treated for minor injuries and released. Four vehicles were also struck.

Police do not have details on possible suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.