2 Somerset Co. Schools Close Due To COVID Concerns

Two schools in Somerset County will close for two weeks in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19.



Princess Anne Elementary School and Greenwood Elementary in Somerset County will be closed for in-person instruction today through Friday, November 13th.



School officials say people in both schools have tested positive for the virus, and some families have told the school system that several students from both schools are self-quarantining due to developing symptoms.



Virtual learning will continue for students from Princess Anne and Greenwood Schools. During the closure, school meals will be available for curbside pickup at Greenwood Elementary School for affected families.