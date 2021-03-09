2 Sought For Milton Pharmacy Robbery

Milton Police are investigating a robbery at Walgreens on Broadkill Road.

Shortly before 1:00 Monday afternoon, two males wearing masks and gloves strong-armed their way past staff and grabbed numerous bottles of medications before they fled.

Milton officers were assisted by Delaware State Police troopers in the search for suspects. They are described as light-skin males, 5′ 6″ to 6′ 2″, average builds, wearing dark winter clothing, masks and gloves.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Milton Police at 302-684-8547 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.