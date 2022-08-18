2 Suspects Arrested for April Shooting Death in Dorchester Co.

Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Dorchester County on April 10th.

Raykquon Molock (photo released by Maryland State Police

Tamar Collins (photo released by Maryland State Police)

According to Maryland State Police, 25-year-old Raykquon Molock of Frederick Maryland was arrested Tuesday by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. Molock is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first degree assault and two counts of reckless endangerment. 22-year-old Tamar Collins of Cambridge was arrested Wednesday morning. Collins is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of reckless endangerment , one count of illegal possession of a handgun and one count of illegal possession of a loaded handgun.

20-year-old A’Corie Young died at the scene of the shooting on Fairmount Drive in Cambridge.

Cambridge Police initially responded to the shooting. The Maryland State Police Homicide unit was requested to lead the investigation



