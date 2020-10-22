2 Suspects Arrested For Felony Theft

Two people are under arrest in connection with seven alleged felony theft incidents in Sussex County.



Delaware State Police say information came in through Crime Stoppers that 42-year-old Iris Holland of Millsboro and 47-year-old Jason Kerr of Millsboro were staying at the American Hotel in Rehoboth Beach. Both of them were taken into custody Tuesday.



Holland and Kerr are charged with seven counts of theft, $1,500 or greater where the victim is 62 or older, and seven counts of second-degree conspiracy.

State Police released this information about the charges:

Iris Holland

7 counts- Theft $1500 or Greater and Victim is 62 Yrs of Age or Older (felony)

7 counts- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (felony)

Holland was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $14,000.00 secured bond.

Jason Kerr

7 counts- Theft $1500 or Greater and Victim is 62 Yrs of Age or Older (felony)

7 counts- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (felony)

3 counts- Selling Stolen Property (felony)

3 counts- Theft by False Pretense

3 counts- Falsifying Business Records

Kerr was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $23,000.00 secured bond.