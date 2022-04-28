2 Suspects Identified In Theft Investigation

Wade Kendorski

Sherman Mitchell

Delaware State Police are searching for two suspects in an investigation into multiple thefts from vehicles as well as one theft of a motor vehicle in the Milton area. The investigation started during mid-April.

Police are now looking for 38-year-old Sherman Mitchell of Milton and 34-year-old Wade Kendorski of Millsboro. Kendorski is also wanted for arrest on other capiases, and he could be in the Millsboro or Georgetown areas. State Police said Mitchell could be in the Milton, Lewes or Seaford areas.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 4 at 302-752-3897 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

Delaware State Police listed these charges:

Sherman Mitchell, 38, of Milton, DE is currently wanted for the following charges:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Theft From a Senior Citizen (Felony)

3 counts- Theft Under $1,500

2 counts- Criminal Trespass Third Degree

Wade Kendorski, 34, of Millsboro, DE is currently wanted for the following charges: