2 Suspects Sought In Bridgeville Robbery

Delaware State Police are looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery in Bridgeville.

At about 12:08 a.m. today (Tuesday), a 20-year-old man in his 4th Street residence caught two people trying to break into vehicles belonging to a family member and a neighbor.

During the confrontation, the man was pistol-whipped, and one of the suspects stole his wallet.

The commotion caused another family member to come outside. He threw a cellphone at a suspect.

That suspect, police say, pointed a handgun before fleeing on foot.

Another suspect also ran away.

An EMT treated the victim at the scene for an injury.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Delaware State Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

Police released these descriptions of the suspects:

The first suspect is described as a black male wearing dark-colored shorts and a dark-colored shirt.

The second suspect is described as a black male wearing dark-colored shorts and a dark-colored hoodie.