2 Sussex Co. Schools Win Blue Ribbon Schools Recognition

Rehoboth Elementary School and Southern Delaware School of the Arts are getting national recognition as a Blue Ribbon School for 2021.

A total of 325 schools across the country are being honored for their overall academic performance, and / or their progress in closing achievement gaps among subgroups of students. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said Tuesday that the Blue Ribbon Schools “demonstrate what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming and affirming school cultures.”

“Being recognized as a Blue Ribbon school is quite an honor for our SDSA family. This award is the result of the dedication of our students and staff to ensure that arts enhances the lives of our entire school community,” Southern Delaware School of the Arts Principal Travis Bower said. “SDSA has always pushed our students to reach new heights and to find a passion of learning through the arts. We want to thank everyone for their hard work and to those who have contributed to the success of our school over the last 23 years. Without your efforts, this achievement would not have been possible.”

“I am extremely proud of the students and staff of the Southern Delaware School of the Arts,” Indian River School District Superintendent Superintendent Jay Owens said. “The distinction of being named a National Blue Ribbon School is a high honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of the SDSA students, staff and community.”

For more information about the national Blue Ribbon Schools program, please CLICK HERE