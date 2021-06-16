2 Teen Boys Shot In Cambridge

Cambridge Police are investigating the shootings of two male teenagers.

Officers responded to Greenwood Avenue and Camelia Street at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday. A 17-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the thigh, and was losing a lot of blood. He was flow to University of Maryland Shock Trauma. A 14-year-old boy was also found with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was treated at a hospital and later released.

Police said surveillance video and other evidence is being reviewed. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridge Police at 410-228-3333 or the tip line at 410-228-3784.