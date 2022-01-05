2 Teens Arrested For Nov. Shooting Death Of A Teen In Cambridge

Two teenagers are charged with murder and other crimes in connection with the shooting death of another teenager in Cambridge in November.

According to Maryland State Police, Cambridge Police assisted with this week’s arrests of 16-year-old Daeveon Lat’ee Johnson and 16-year-old Key’marion Da’Qion Ennals. Both minors have been charged as adults for the November 18th shooting on Camelia Street.

16-year-old Ja’Len Woolford died at the scene. A 15-year-old boy was also shot and wounded.

Johnson and Ennals appeared before a District Court Commissioner and are awaiting a bond hearing.

State Police said investigators believe the victims were targeted and that it was not a random shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 410-749-3101 Ext. 140.

Maryland State Police listed these charges:

Daeveon Lat’ee Johnson, 16, of Cambridge, Maryland, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and illegal possession of a firearm by a minor.

Key’marion Da’Qion Ennals, 16, of Cambridge, Maryland, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and multiple other related crimes.