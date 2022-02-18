UPDATED: 2 Teens Dead As Vehicle Crashes, Lands In Water Near Milford

UPDATED – 02/18/22 12:55pm – Delaware State Police have identified the victims that died in a fatal motor vehicle collision early Thursday morning south of Milford as Blue Evans, 17, of Dover, and Jensen Reed, 17, of Camden.

Two teenagers are dead following the crash of an SUV into the water where Route 1 crosses Cedar Creek, south of Milford.

According to Delaware State Police, the vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it left the roadway at about 12:39 a.m. Thursday, entered the grass median, traveled between guardrails and landed in the water on its roof.

Dive teams responded and discovered the two victims: the 17-year-old male driver who resided in Dover and a 17-year-old male passenger from Camden.

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the cause of the crash, and anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 302-703-3269 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

The crash and investigation impacted traffic on Route 1 for about four hours.