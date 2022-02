Two teenagers have been shot in Salisbury.

Police investigated reports of gunfire Tuesday evening in the area of East Church Street and Naylor Street.

Police said the victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening.

At last word, the search was continuing for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police Detectives at 410-548-3165 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.