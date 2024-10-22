2 Virtual Public Meetings Wednesday on DE’s EV Infrastructure Plan

DelDOT and DNREC will hold two virtual public meetings on Wednesday on the First State’s EV Infrastructure Plan. The first meeting is at 4pm – and the second at 6pm. Each Zoom session presentation will be identical and followed by a question and answer period. The presentation will include Delaware’s transition to an electric transportation future and the plan’s role, the state Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan and the current EV infrastructure in DE and how future EV infrastructure locations will be prioritized.

Additional information: Click here for the Zoom link

The online Zoom public meetings can also be accessed via the plan’s website: https://deldot.gov/Programs/ NEVI/index.shtml. Additional information about Delaware’s EV Infrastructure Plan, including previous meetings’ minutes, can also be found on the website.