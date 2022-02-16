2 Wanted Subjects Found During Seaford Traffic Stop

Julie Holston

Two people found to be wanted by authorities are found during a traffic stop in Seaford, which also led to the seizure of firearms.

Seaford Police said a vehicle registration check determined the operator, 31-year-old Michael Simerly of Greenwood, was the subject of a felony warrant.

Also in the vehicle was a passenger. Police said 44-year-old Julie Holston of Bridgeville owned the vehicle and was also wanted out of State Police Troop 5.

Holston reportedly told officers about firearms in the vehicle. A handgun with an obliterated serial number was spotted in the front passenger area, and a shotgun was in the back seat.

Further search, according to Seaford Police, also turned up evidence of drug paraphernalia.