2 Women Injured In Milton Pedestrian Accident

Two women are in the hospital after being struck on Fisher Road, just south of Route 9.

The women were walking southbound Sunday afternoon. The driver apparently did not see them and struck at least one of the women. It’s unclear if both pedestrians were hit, or if one was struck and thrown into the other.

Delaware State Police said one of the women was walking on the asphalt while the other was on the grassy area along the road.

A 29-year-old Lewes woman was in critical condition at Kent General Hospital. A 33-year-old Rehoboth Beach woman was treated at Beebe Medical Center and released.

The driver, a 63-year-old Lewes man, was not hurt.

A portion of Fisher Road was closed for about three hours because of the crash and investigation.