2 Wounded In Dover Shooting Over Weekend

Two people have been shot in Dover in the midst of a large crowd behind a bar.

Dover Police said officers were in the area of South Bradford Street and West Loockerman Street early Saturday to monitor bar closings due to recent incidents. Police heard a gunshot, and found a female with a gunshot wound to her foot. Also, a male was driven to Kent General Hospital for treatment of a gunshot to his leg.

According to police, the crowd behind Irish Mike’s as disruptive and fought with police who were trying to get control of the scene and interfered with EMS personnel as they were treating the injured woman.

The investigation into the shooting continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.