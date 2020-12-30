2021 Brings New Hunting Seasons In Del.

2021 brings the arrival of more hunting seasons to Delaware.

Firearm deer hunting seasons will start on various dates depending on the firearm used. Several other hunting and trapping seasons also will continue in 2021.

Hunters should be aware of all license, training and limitation requirements. For more, CLICK HERE

DNREC released this hunting season update Tuesday:

Deer hunting seasons opening in January include:

● January handgun season*: Jan. 2, Jan. 4 to 9, which excludes Sunday, Jan. 3**

● January shotgun season*: Jan. 16 to 24, including Sundays

● January muzzleloader season: Jan. 25 to Jan. 31, including Sundays

*Straight-walled, pistol-caliber rifles are allowed during the January handgun and shotgun deer seasons.

**Hunters may only use archery equipment, including crossbows, to hunt on Sunday, Jan. 3.

Continuing hunting seasons include:

● Bobwhite quail: through Jan. 2, 2021

● Canada goose (migratory): through Jan. 18, 2021

● Woodcock and common snipe: through Jan. 19, 2021

● Ducks, coots and mergansers: through Jan. 30, 2021

● Sea ducks in the Special Sea Duck Area: through Jan. 30, 2021

● Brant: through Jan. 30, 2021

● Tundra swan (by special permit ONLY): through Jan. 30, 2021

● Snow goose: through Jan. 30, 2021, and Feb. 6, 2021

● Mourning dove: through Jan. 30, 2021

● Archery and crossbow deer: through Jan. 31, 2021, including all Sundays

● Gray squirrel: through Feb. 6, 2021

● Ring-necked pheasant (male only): through Feb. 6, 2021

● Cottontail rabbit: through Feb. 27, 2021

● Coyote (hunt): through Feb. 27, 2021

● Red fox (hunt): through Feb. 27, 2021

● Raccoon and opossum (hunt): through Feb. 27, 2021***

● Beaver: through March 20, 2021, private land only

● Crows: through March 27, 2021, and June 24 to 26, 2021 (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays only)

● Groundhog: through June 30, 2021

***Special hunting hours for raccoon and opossum during the January handgun, January shotgun and January muzzleloader deer seasons are 7 p.m. until midnight (reference the hunting and trapping guide for these deer season dates).

Continuing trapping seasons include:

● Muskrat, mink, otter, raccoon, opossum and nutria:

○ New Castle County: through March 10, 2021 (March 20 on embanked meadows)

○ Kent and Sussex counties: through March 15, 2021

● Red fox and coyote: through March 10, 2021

● Beaver: through March 20, 2021, private land only