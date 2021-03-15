2021 DE Bar Exam to be Administered Remotely Online

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Delaware Bar Examination will be

administered remotely online, according to the Delaware Board of Bar Examiners.

The Delaware bar examination, which will take place over three days on July 26-28, 2021, will

use the remote (online) format offered by the National Conference of Bar Examiners (NCBE).

The exam will retain the traditional format of eight Delaware essay questions, two Multistate

Performance Test (MPT) questions and 200 Multistate Bar Examination (MBE) questions.

However, unlike in past years, applicants will take all three segments of the exam online using

ExamSoft secure remote testing software.

The Board has continued to monitor closely the most recent information from health authorities,

including projections regarding the pandemic and the ongoing need for restrictions on in-person

gatherings. The Supreme Court and the Board believe that remote administration of the 2021 bar examination is the best approach to mitigating the continued risks associated with large gatherings during the pandemic. The remote format provides all applicants wanting to sit for the Delaware exam the opportunity to do so safely. The Board is confident that the administrative protocols currently in place will allow for a secure and effective administration of the exam in July.

Applicants should consult the Board’s website — https://courts.delaware.gov/bbe/ — for the latest information relating to the remote examination format, including the Board’s policies, procedures and FAQs. The Board’s website will be updated as new information becomes available. The deadline to file an early application for the Delaware bar exam is 4:30 p.m. ET April 1, 2021. The final filing deadline is 4:30 p.m. ET May 3, 2021.