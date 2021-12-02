2022 Del. Parks Passes, Surf-Fish Permits On Hold

The sale of 2022 Delaware State Parks passes and surf fishing permits is being held up by supply chain disruptions.

The Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday that 2021 surf fishing permits will be valid at surf fishing beaches through January 31st. It’s not certain when the new passes and permits will arrive.

Permits that allow off-peak surf fishing will also become available.

Entrance fees to Delaware State Parks are suspended annually over the winter, and will be charged again March 1st, 2022.

For more information about annual passes or surf fishing permits, go to www.destateparks.com/Know/PassesTagsFees.