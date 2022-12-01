2022 Hurricane Season Ends While New Chapter of Potential Coastal Storms Set to Begin

If you’re wondering what this coming winter will bring, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s seasonal outlook predicts an above-average chance for warmer temperatures in the listening area. Based on this fall’s outlook, forecasters expect a re-emergence of a persistent La Niña weather pattern, which can affect the weather by producing drier and warmer conditions in much of the United States, particularly the southeastern coast. How that will affect the mid-Atlantic in terms of the number and intensity of coastal storms remains to be seen. The Sussex County EOC sends out these preparation tips to ensure you are ready for the upcoming winter season…

Before the Storm

Spread an ice melting agent on walkways and driveways to keep surfaces free of ice; use sand to improve traction;

Have snow shovels and other equipment handy;

Winterize your vehicle:

Ensure antifreeze levels are sufficient to avoid freezing;

Ensure the heater and defroster work properly;

Check lights and flashing hazard lights for serviceability;

Pack a winterization kit that includes an ice scraper, de-icer for door locks, blankets, and sand or kitty litter to provide grip if your vehicle becomes stranded;

Create a Safety Profile for your household with the County’s free Smart911.com service to provide potentially life-saving information in advance.

During the Storm

Listen to television, radio, or NOAA Weather Radio for weather reports and emergency information. Also, visit the Sussex County EOC website and its social media channels, including Facebook at www.facebook.com/SussexCountyEOC and Twitter at www.twitter.com/SussexCtyDE_EOC, for up-to-date information;

Eat regularly and drink ample fluids; avoid caffeine and alcohol;

Conserve fuel and power, if necessary, by keeping your residence cooler than normal. Temporarily close off heat to some rooms;

Limit unnecessary travel and heed all advisories and warnings.

Dress for the Weather

Wear layers of loose-fitting, thin, warm clothing rather than one layer of heavy clothing. Outer garments should be tightly woven and water repellant;

Wear mittens, which are warmer than gloves, as well as a hat;

Cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs.

For more winter weather information and helpful tips, please visit the Sussex County website at www.sussexcountyde.gov/emergency-preparedness and click on the ‘Other Hazards’ link on the left to download a useful guide about preparing for winter storms and other types of hazardous events.

Additional Information from the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center Press Release

Mother Nature may be closing the book on yet another hurricane season, but a new chapter in extreme weather is set to begin.

The Sussex County Emergency Operations Center reminds the public that while change is in the air when it comes to the weather, what doesn’t change is the need to always be prepared. As the Atlantic hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30, the winter season that often brings coastal storms – known colloquially as nor’easters – begins now and runs until early spring. As the colder winds of the season blow, residents and property owners are encouraged to check supplies, monitor weather conditions, and take appropriate action if directed this winter season.

“Sussex County fared very well this hurricane season, with no major issues or landfalls in the region, but that should never be viewed as a reason to let your guard down,” Sussex County EOC Director Joseph L. Thomas said. “We’re moving out of hurricane season, but winter brings its own challenges. Heavy rains and snow, strong winds, coastal flooding – all can occur with nor’easters, which historically have cause some of our worst weather damage. So, it’s important that the public remain vigilant and be ready for winter weather, just as they would ahead of hurricane season. Preparedness is a must no matter the time of year.”

Over the years, Sussex County has experienced its fair share of harsh winter seasons, including the “polar vortex” that brought extreme cold to the region in early 2014, as well as back-to-back blizzards in 2009 and 2010 that closed schools, stranded motorists, scoured beaches, and knocked out power across the county.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s seasonal outlook for this winter (December through February) predicts better than average chances for warmer temperatures and equal chances for precipitation in Sussex County. Forecasters in mid-October, when the outlook was released, expect the re-emergence of a persistent La Niña pattern, the phenomena of cooling waters in the east-central Pacific Ocean that can have global effects on weather patterns. That includes producing warmer and often drier conditions in much of the U.S., particularly along the southeastern coast. Whether that affects the number of and intensity of coastal storms this season along the East Coast and mid-Atlantic remains to be seen.