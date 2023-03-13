Delmarva Chicken Festival to Return for 100-Year Anniversary

The Delmarva Chicken Festival is coming back–just for this year to celebrate 100 years of chicken. The festival will take place Saturday, October 7th at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Maryland from 1 to 7 pm. The event will be free and open to everyone. If anyone is interested in participating in the festival, visit dcachicken.com and sign up to learn more and get in touch with them.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues over the last few years, the chicken industry on Delmarva was affected, but the situation has improved quite a bit, as James Fisher of the Delmarva Chicken Association tells the Talk of Delmarva 92.7 and 98.5…

Expect plenty of chicken going forward including at this year's 100-year celebration of Delmarva's chicken industry