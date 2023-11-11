2023 HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS
-
GEORGETOWN: Today through December 31- PACK THE POD on the Circle in Georgetown – bring donations of canned or non-perishable foods thru the end of December to help feed Sussex County’s hungry.
-
OCEAN CITY: November 16 through December 31 – Ocean City’s Winterfest of Lights – Hours – Wednesday thru Sunday 5:30-9:30pm. Then Monday thru Sunday from Christmas to New Year’s Eve – 5:30-9:30pm. Take the outdoor walking tour or the tram ride – Santa will be in residence nightly through December 23. PETS welcome on Wednesdays!
-
Winter WonderFEST at Hudson Fields – is suspended for the 2023 season!
-
Friday, Nov 17 – Salisbury – Tree Lighting – Downtown Plaza – 5-8pm
-
Sat, Nov 18 – Millsboro Holiday Market at Millsboro Town Hall Center – 9a-4p
-
Friday, Nov 24 – Berlin Tree Lighting & Ice Ice Berlin – 6pm
-
Friday, Nov 24 – Rehoboth Beach Tree Lighting and Caroling – 6:30pm
-
Saturday, Nov 25 – Light Up the Park at Milton Memorial Park – Music begins at 5:30pm – Lights go up at 6pm
-
Saturday, Nov 25 – Milford City Hall Tree Lighting and Caroling – 5pm
-
Saturday, Nov 25 – Chincoteague Holiday Tree Lighting at Downtown Waterfront Park – 5pm
-
Saturday, Nov 25 – Dewey Beach Tree Lighting at Fifers – 5:30pm
-
Saturday, Nov 25 – Ellendale Tree Lighting and Caroling – 6pm
-
Saturday, Nov 25 – Ocean Pines – A Hometown Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony – 6:30pm
-
Monday, Nov 27 – Pocomoke Christmas Parade – 7pm
-
Tuesday, Nov 28 – Bridgeville Tree Lighting – 6pm
-
Thursday, Nov 30 – Lewes – Merchants’ Hospitality Night – 5-8pm
-
Friday, Dec 1 – Winter Wonder Holiday Masquerade for Children’s Beach House – 6:30pm – Lewes – event tickets https://www.cbhinc.org/winter-wonder/ or call 302-645-9184
-
Friday, Dec 1 – Lewes Lights – self-guided tour of holiday decorations through the 31st. (https://leweslights.org)
-
Friday, Dec 1 – Selbyville Lions Club Christmas Parade – 7pm
-
Friday, Dec 1 – Laurel Christmas Parade – 7pm
-
Friday, Dec 1 – Eastern Shore Ballet theatre “The Nutcracker” WiHi Auditorium – 7pm – https://www.etix.com/ticket/o/9960/easternshoreballettheatre
-
Saturday, Dec 2 – Lewes Holiday Village & Market at Historical Society Campus – 10-4pm
-
Saturday, Dec 2 – Ocean City – Annual Christmas Parade – 11am
-
Saturday, Dec 2 – Chincoteague Homes for the Holidays Tour – 11 to 4pm / https://www.facebook.com/homesfortheholidaystour/
-
Saturday, Dec 2 – Millville Yuletide Festival & Christmas Tree Lighting at Evans Park 2-6pm / Artisan Merchants in Community Center 10am – 3pm (Santa arrives 3pm)
-
Saturday, Dec 2 – Holiday Stroll & Christmas Market – downtown Milford 3-8pm
-
Saturday, Dec 2 – South Bethany Holiday Tree Lighting 5pm
-
Saturday, Dec 2 – Chincoteague Christmas Parade – 6pm (rain-Fri, 12/8)
-
Saturday, Dec 2 – Crisfield Christmas Boat Parade – Somers Cove Marina 6-11pm
-
Saturday, Dec 2 – Eastern Shore Ballet theatre “The Nutcracker” WiHi Auditorium – 11am & 7pm – https://www.etix.com/ticket/o/9960/easternshoreballettheatre
-
Saturday, Dec 2 – Delmar Christmas Parade – 2pm (rain 12/16 2p)
-
Saturday, Dec 2 – Lewes – Christmas House Tour – 10am-4pm – https://www.historiclewes.org/
-
Saturday, Dec 2 – Millsboro Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting – 5pm
-
Saturday, Dec 2 – **Lewes Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting – 5pm (rain date 12/9)
-
Saturday, Dec 2 – Bethany Beach – Santa Party 1-3pm – Trolley, Train & Tractor rides till 4pm
-
Saturday, Dec 2 – Bethany Beach – Tree Lighting & Caroling – 5pm
-
Saturday, Dec 2 – Dewey Beach Tree Lighting at the Baywalk 6:30pm
-
Saturday, Dec 2 – Chincoteague Christmas Parade – 6pm
-
Saturday, Dec 2 – Seaford Christmas Parade – 7pm ( NO rain date)
-
Sunday, Dec 3 – Eastern Shore Ballet theatre “The Nutcracker” WiHi Auditorium – 2pm & 7pm – https://www.etix.com/ticket/o/9960/easternshoreballettheatre
-
Sunday, Dec 3 – Salisbury Christmas Parade – 1pm
-
Monday, Dec 4 – Snow Hill Christmas Parade – 7pm
-
Monday, Dec 4 – Santa in Katie Helm Park in Dagsboro 5-7pm
-
Monday, Dec 4 – **Rehoboth Beach Christmas Parade – 6pm
- Wednesday, Dec 6 – Santa in Katie Helm Park in Dagsboro 5-7pm
-
Wednesday, Dec 6 – **Milton Christmas Parade – 6pm
- Thursday, Dec 7 – Caroling on the Circle – Georgetown – 6pm – bring donation of canned or non-perishable food
-
Thursday, Dec 7 – **Georgetown Christmas Parade – 7pm
-
Thursday, Dec 7 – Berlin Christmas Parade – 7pm
-
Friday, Dec 8 – 1st Annual Greenwood Christmas Parade – 7pm
-
Saturday, Dec 9 – “Darkness into Light” St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, Lewes – 7pm
-
Saturday, Dec 9 – Milton Holly Festival – 9-3pm
-
Saturday, Dec 9 – Milton Holiday House Tour 2:30-6:30pm
-
Saturday, Dec 9 – Bridgeville Christmas Parade – 6pm (rain 12/10)
-
Saturday, Dec 9 – Princess Anne Christmas Parade – 6pm
-
Monday, Dec 11 – Santa in Katie Helm Park in Dagsboro 5-7pm
-
Tuesday, Dec 12 – Dagsboro Christmas Parade – 7pm (rain 12/13)
-
Wednesday, Dec 13- Santa in Katie Helm Park in Dagsboro 5-7pm
-
Friday, Dec 15 – Live Nativity at Mariners Bethel Global Methodist Church in Ocean View – 6-8pm
-
Friday, Dec 15 – Gumboro Christmas Parade – 7pm
-
Saturday, Dec 16 – Sussex Dance Academy’s “The Nutcracker” at Cape Henlopen HS 2 & 7pm – Tickets – https://www.danceticketing.com/29226
-
Saturday, Dec 16 – Wicomico East Side Chamber of Commerce – Christmas Parade in Willards – 6pm (rain 12/18)
-
Tuesday, Dec 19 – Santa in Katie Helm Park in Dagsboro 5-7pm
-
Wednesday, Dec 20 – Santa in Katie Helm Park in Dagsboro 5-7pm
NEW YEAR’S EVE & DAY
-
Sunday, Dec 31 – Chincoteague – Pony Island Horseshoe Drop & Costume Promenade at Downtown Waterfront Park – 11pm – 12:05am
-
Sunday, Dec 31 – Rehoboth – Race into the New Year 5K & Kids Dash 12p register: https://www.seashorestriders.com/race-schedule/20th-race-new-year-5k-kids-dashrehoboth-beach-de
-
Sunday, Dec 31 – Princess Anne Midnight Muskrat Dive – 10-1am
-
Sunday, Dec 31 – Salisbury – New Year’s Eve Ball Drop – downtown Salisbury 8-12am
-
Sunday, Dec 31 – Dewey “Ball” Drop – 11:30pm
-
Sunday, Dec 31 – Lewes – Anchor Drop – Lightship Overfalls – 11:30pm
-
Sunday, Dec 31 – Berlin – Kids Ball Drop – 5-6:30pm – Adult Ball Drop – 10-12:30am
-
Monday, Jan 1 – Ellendale New Year’s Day Parade – 12pm
-
Monday, Jan 1 – Bethany Beach Annual Hair of the Dog 5K/1 Mile Walk – 10am / registration – https://raceroster.com/events/2024/79827/13th-hair-of-the-dog-5k-1-mile-walk-and-leo-brady-plunge
-
Monday, Jan 1 – Fenwick Freeze – Bayard Street – 10:30am registration begins at 9am
-
Monday, Jan 1 – Bethany Beach – Leo Brady New Year’s Day Plunge – 12pm / to register – https://raceroster.com/events/2024/79827/13th-hair-of-the-dog-5k-1-mile-walk-and-leo-brady-plunge
-
Monday, Jan 1 – Dewey Dunk on the Beach at Dagsworthy Ave, oceanside – 12pm
-
Monday, Jan 1 – Ocean City Penguin Swim/AGH at Princess Royale 91st Street & Beach – 12pm / register – https://aghpenguinswim.org/
** Look for the Talk of Delmarva Van in the parade!!
Rehoboth Beach Santa House – Santa will be in residence – bring your list for Santa – and your camera!
Lewes Santa House – Santa arrives on Thursday, Nov 30 and Santa will make a brief stop at his Lewes House that night. Santa will also be in residence during the days below – pictures with Santa will be available – and children can drop their letters in the mailbox next to the house anytime. He will be in residence:
Milford Santa House – Santa will arrive at his Milford House on November 25 11-2pm.
Santa will be in residence beginning November 27th through December 23.