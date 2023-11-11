2023 HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS

Rehoboth Beach Santa House – Santa will be in residence – bring your list for Santa – and your camera!

Fri, Nov 24 4 – 6:30pm

Sat, Nov 25 1 – 3pm

Sun, Nov 26 1 – 3pm

Sat, Dec 2 1 – 3pm

Sun, Dec 3 1 – 3pm

Sat, Dec 9 1 – 3pm

Sun, Dec 10 1 – 3pm

Sat, Dec 16 1 – 3pm

Sun, Dec 17 12 – 3pm

Fri, Dec 22 4 – 6pm

Sat, Dec 23 12 – 3pm (2-3pm Dogs may visit Santa)

Lewes Santa House – Santa arrives on Thursday, Nov 30 and Santa will make a brief stop at his Lewes House that night. Santa will also be in residence during the days below – pictures with Santa will be available – and children can drop their letters in the mailbox next to the house anytime. He will be in residence: Thu, Dec 7 5 – 7pm

Sat, Dec 9 1 – 3pm

Thu, Dec 14 5 – 7pm

Sat, Dec 16 1 – 3pm

Thu, Dec 21 5 – 7pm

Sat, Dec 23 1 – 3pm