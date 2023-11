2023 HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS

Rehoboth Beach Santa House – Santa will be in residence – bring your list for Santa – and your camera!

Fri, Nov 24 Β 4 – 6:30pm

Sat, Nov 25 Β 1 – 3pm

Sun, Nov 26 Β 1 – 3pm

Sat, Dec 2 Β 1 – 3pm

Sun, Dec 3Β Β 1 – 3pm

Sat, Dec 9 Β 1 – 3pm

Sun, Dec 10Β Β 1 – 3pm

Sat, Dec 16Β Β 1 – 3pm

Sun, Dec 17Β Β 12 – 3pm

Fri, Dec 22Β Β 4 – 6pm

Sat, Dec 23 Β 12 – 3pm (2-3pm Dogs may visit Santa)

Lewes Santa House – Santa arrives on Thursday, Nov 30 and Santa will make a brief stop at his Lewes House that night. Santa will also be in residence during the days below – pictures with Santa will be available – and children can drop their letters in the mailbox next to the house anytime. He will be in residence: Thu, Dec 7 Β 5 – 7pm

Sat, Dec 9 Β 1 – 3pm

Thu, Dec 14Β Β 5 – 7pm

Sat, Dec 16Β Β 1 – 3pm

Thu, Dec 21 Β 5 – 7pm

Sat, Dec 23 Β 1 – 3pm