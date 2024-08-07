2024 Delaware Primary Election Early Voting Sites Announced

The Delaware Department of Elections has announced the 2024 State Primary Election early voting sites and schedule. If you are a Delaware voter who is eligible to vote in Primary Elections, you may vote in person at any Early Voting Site in your county of residence during the 10-day Early Voting period prior to the September 10th, 2024 State Primary Election Day. Early Voting for the State Primary Election begins Wednesday, August 28th. Early Voting Sites in each county will be open for voting in the 2024 State Primary Election during the dates and times listed below:

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 through Saturday, August 31, 2024, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, September 3, 2024 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 through Sunday, September 8, 2024, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Early Voting Sites are listed below and online at https://de.gov/votinglocations:

Sussex County

American Legion Post 28 – Millsboro, 31768 Legion Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966

Department of Elections Warehouse (Georgetown), 542 S. Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947

Department of Elections Warehouse (Seaford), 200 Allen St., Seaford, DE 19973

Ellendale Fire Hall, 302 Main St., Ellendale, DE 19941

Laurel Fire Hall, 205 W. 10th St., Laurel, DE 19956

Margaret H. Rollins Community Center, 101 Adams Ave., Lewes, DE 19958

Millville Community Center, 32517 Dukes Dr., Millville, DE 19967

Roxana Fire Hall, 35943 Zion Church Rd., Frankford, DE 19945

Kent County:

BPOE #1903 Elks Lodge, 200 S. Saulsbury Rd., Dover, DE 19904

Crossroad Christian Church, 4867 N. Dupont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901

Frederica Senior Center, 216 Market St., Frederica, DE 19946

Harrington Parks & Recreation, 114 E. Liberty St., Harrington, DE 19952

New Castle County: