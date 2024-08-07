2024 Delaware Primary Election Early Voting Sites Announced
August 7, 2024/
The Delaware Department of Elections has announced the 2024 State Primary Election early voting sites and schedule. If you are a Delaware voter who is eligible to vote in Primary Elections, you may vote in person at any Early Voting Site in your county of residence during the 10-day Early Voting period prior to the September 10th, 2024 State Primary Election Day. Early Voting for the State Primary Election begins Wednesday, August 28th. Early Voting Sites in each county will be open for voting in the 2024 State Primary Election during the dates and times listed below:
- Wednesday, August 28, 2024 through Saturday, August 31, 2024, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, September 3, 2024 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, September 4, 2024 through Sunday, September 8, 2024, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Early Voting Sites are listed below and online at https://de.gov/votinglocations:
Sussex County
- American Legion Post 28 – Millsboro, 31768 Legion Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966
- Department of Elections Warehouse (Georgetown), 542 S. Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947
- Department of Elections Warehouse (Seaford), 200 Allen St., Seaford, DE 19973
- Ellendale Fire Hall, 302 Main St., Ellendale, DE 19941
- Laurel Fire Hall, 205 W. 10th St., Laurel, DE 19956
- Margaret H. Rollins Community Center, 101 Adams Ave., Lewes, DE 19958
- Millville Community Center, 32517 Dukes Dr., Millville, DE 19967
- Roxana Fire Hall, 35943 Zion Church Rd., Frankford, DE 19945
Kent County:
- BPOE #1903 Elks Lodge, 200 S. Saulsbury Rd., Dover, DE 19904
- Crossroad Christian Church, 4867 N. Dupont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901
- Frederica Senior Center, 216 Market St., Frederica, DE 19946
- Harrington Parks & Recreation, 114 E. Liberty St., Harrington, DE 19952
New Castle County:
- Appoquinimink State Service Center, 122 Silver Lake Rd., Middletown, DE 19709
- Christina Crossing, 501 S. Walnut St., Suite 13, Wilmington, DE 19801
- Claymont Community Center, 3301 Green St., Claymont, DE 19703
- Department of Elections Warehouse, New Castle, 220 Lisa Dr., New Castle, DE 19720
- Hudson State Service Center, 501 Ogletown Rd., Newark, DE 19711
- Police Athletic League (PAL), 3707 N. Market St., Wilmington, DE 19802