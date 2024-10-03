2024 General Election Voter Registration Deadline–Saturday, October 12th

Eligible Delaware residents who are not yet registered to vote in Delaware and who wish to vote in the November 5, 2024, General Election must register to vote on or before Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. in order to vote in the General Election. Individuals may register to vote in Delaware if they:

Are a citizen of the United States; AND

Are a resident of Delaware (Delaware is your home); AND

Will be 18 years old on or before the date of the next General Election, November 5, 2024.

Detailed voter registration information and eligibility requirements are available at https://de.gov/voterfaq.

Additional information from the DE Department of Elections

The following are options for eligible individuals to register to vote in Delaware:

You may register to vote online at https://ivote.de.gov

You may register to vote by downloading and printing a form from the Department of Elections website, https://de.gov/vrapp . Complete your application, sign your name, and submit your completed form to the Department of Elections. Completed voter registration applications for new registrants must be received or postmarked by Saturday, October 12, 2024, in order to make the voter registration deadline.

You may call the Department of Elections Office in your County to have a voter registration application mailed to you to complete. Completed voter registration applications for new registrants must be received or postmarked by Saturday, October 12, 2024, in order to make the voter registration deadline.

You may register in person at a Department of Elections office (in Wilmington, Dover, or Georgetown) during regular business hours, Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Saturday, October 12, 2024, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please bring ID showing your name and current Delaware address.

Department of Elections, New Castle County Office

Carvel State Office Building, 820 N French Street, Suite 400, Wilmington DE 19801

(302) 577-3464 votencc@delaware.gov

Department of Elections, Office of the State Election Commissioner

905 S Governors Ave, Suite 170, Dover, DE 19904

(302) 739-4277 coe_vote@delaware.gov

Department of Elections, Kent County Office

100 Enterprise Place, Suite 5, Dover DE 19904

(302) 739-4498 votekc@delaware.gov

Department of Elections, Sussex County Office

119 N Race Street, Georgetown DE 19947

(302) 856-5367 votesc@delaware.gov

Delaware residents may check to see if they are registered to vote in Delaware at https://ivote.de.gov, or by contacting the Department of Elections office in their county of residence.

Please see the General Election Voter Registration Deadline Notice posted on the Department’s website at https://de.gov/VRGE2024

or call the DOE at 1-302-739-4277 for details on how to register to vote in Delaware by General Election Voter Registration Deadline.

DOE Information

