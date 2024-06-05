The 2024 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Delaware comes through Milford via Route 113 (DuPont Blvd) tomorrow–Thursday morning, June 6th. The Milford Police Department shares that they will begin running around 9:15 a.m. starting at S DuPont Blvd at the Milford Ponds Development and will be running northbound. They will conclude running around 9:45 a.m. on Milford Harrington Hwy at Delmarva RV.

Law Enforcement Torch Run – Special Olympics Delaware (sode.org)

