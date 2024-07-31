2024 State Primary Election Voter Registration Deadline: Saturday, August 17, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.

The Delaware Department of Elections (DOE) informs eligible Delaware residents who are not yet registered to vote in Delaware and who wish to vote in the September 10th, 2024, State Primary Election that they must register to vote on or before Saturday, August 17th, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. Only Delaware voters registered with the Democratic and Republican parties may vote in their party’s primary election. The last day for registered Delaware voters to change their political party affiliation in order to vote in the 2024 State Primary Election was Friday, May 24th, 2024.

This information from the Delaware DOE is to vote in the State Primary Election, pursuant to Delaware law, (15 Del. C. §2036).

Individuals may register to vote in Delaware if they:

Are a citizen of the United States; AND

Are a resident of Delaware (Delaware is your home); AND

Will be 18 years old on or before the date of the next General Election, November 5, 2024.

Detailed voter registration information and eligibility requirements are available at https://de.gov/voterfaq.

The following are options for eligible individuals to register to vote in Delaware:

You may register to vote online at https://ivote.de.gov .

You may register to vote by downloading and printing a form from the Department of Elections website, https://de.gov/vrapp . Complete your application, sign your name, and submit your completed form to the Department of Elections.

You may call the Department of Elections Office in your County to have a voter registration application mailed to you to complete. Completed voter registration applications for new registrants must be postmarked by Saturday, August 17, 2024, in order to make the voter registration deadline.

You may register in person at a Department of Elections office (in Wilmington, Dover, or Georgetown) during regular business hours, Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Saturday, August 17, 2024, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please bring ID showing your name and current Delaware address.

Department of Elections, New Castle County Office

Carvel State Office Building, 820 N French Street, Suite 400, Wilmington DE 19801

(302) 577-3464 votencc@delaware.gov

Department of Elections, Office of the State Election Commissioner

905 S Governors Ave, Suite 170, Dover, DE 19904

(302) 739-4277 coe_vote@delaware.gov

Department of Elections, Kent County Office

100 Enterprise Place, Suite 5, Dover DE 19904

(302) 739-4498 votekc@delaware.gov

Department of Elections, Sussex County Office

119 N Race Street, Georgetown DE 19947

(302) 856-5367 votesc@delaware.gov

Please see the 2024 State Primary Election Voter Registration Deadline Notice posted on the Department’s website at https://elections.delaware.gov/voter/pdfs/VRDeadlineNotice_Primary2024.pdf, or call the DOE at 302-739-4277 for details on how to register to vote in Delaware by 2024 State Primary Voter Registration Deadline.

For more information, visit the Department of Elections website at elections.delaware.gov and connect with the Department on Facebook, facebook.com/DoE.Delaware, X (formerly Twitter), twitter.com/DE_Elections, Instagram instagram.com/doe.delaware/, and YouTube youtube.com/channel/UCYITHvWQRkGXNIZ3ctvH7VQ.