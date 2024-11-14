2024 Sussex County Conservation Poster Contest Winners Announced

November 14, 2024/Joe Ciccanti

The Sussex Conservation District (SCD) has announced the winners of the 2024 Conservation Poster Contest, themed “May the Forest Be With You, Always.” A total of 351 entries were submitted in seven grade categories, including digital posters for students in grades 7-9 and 10-12. First-place winners from Sussex County will advance to the state-level competition, with state winners moving on to nationals. National winners will be announced in February 2025. Notably, in 2023, Sussex County celebrated its first national-level winner.

The 2024 Sussex County Conservation Poster Contest winners are:
* Denotes State Level Winner

Grades K-1

  • First place: Annabelle Lehman, first grade, John M. Clayton Elementary
  • Second place: Sasha Costello, kindergarten, Sussex Academy Elementary
  • Third place: Kennedy Savage, kindergarten, Sussex Academy Elementary

Grades 2-3

  • First place: Angel Clifton, second grade, Legacy Academy
  • Second place: Graycen Malchow, third grade, Epworth Christian School
  • Third place: Lauren Hastings, third grade, Epworth Christian School

Grades 4-6

  • First place: Nohely Ramirez-Merida, fifth grade, Sussex Academy Elementary*
  • Second place: Camden Dukes, fourth grade, Epworth Christian School
  • Third place: Lukas Whaley, fourth grade, Epworth Christian School

Grades 7-9

  • First place: Rainna Adams, eighth grade, ST215 Academy Homeschool*
  • Second place: Anna Louden, seventh grade, Legacy Academy
  • Third place: Paige Barbrow, eighth grade, Legacy Academy

Grades 7-9 Digital

  • First place: Annabelle Hochstedler, eighth grade, Epworth Christian School*
  • Second place: Emily Morris, seventh grade, Epworth Christian School
  • Third place: Addison Light, eighth grade, Epworth Christian School

Grades 10-12

  • No entries

Grades 10-12 Digital

  • First place: Alana Furst, 12th grade, Sussex Technical High School
  • Second place: Asher Brittingham, 11th grade, Sussex Technical High School

 

