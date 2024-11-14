2024 Sussex County Conservation Poster Contest Winners Announced

The Sussex Conservation District (SCD) has announced the winners of the 2024 Conservation Poster Contest, themed “May the Forest Be With You, Always.” A total of 351 entries were submitted in seven grade categories, including digital posters for students in grades 7-9 and 10-12. First-place winners from Sussex County will advance to the state-level competition, with state winners moving on to nationals. National winners will be announced in February 2025. Notably, in 2023, Sussex County celebrated its first national-level winner.

The 2024 Sussex County Conservation Poster Contest winners are:

* Denotes State Level Winner

Grades K-1

First place: Annabelle Lehman, first grade, John M. Clayton Elementary

Annabelle Lehman, first grade, John M. Clayton Elementary Second place: Sasha Costello, kindergarten, Sussex Academy Elementary

Sasha Costello, kindergarten, Sussex Academy Elementary Third place: Kennedy Savage, kindergarten, Sussex Academy Elementary

Grades 2-3

First place: Angel Clifton, second grade, Legacy Academy

Angel Clifton, second grade, Legacy Academy Second place: Graycen Malchow, third grade, Epworth Christian School

Graycen Malchow, third grade, Epworth Christian School Third place: Lauren Hastings, third grade, Epworth Christian School

Grades 4-6

First place: Nohely Ramirez-Merida, fifth grade, Sussex Academy Elementary*

Nohely Ramirez-Merida, fifth grade, Sussex Academy Elementary* Second place: Camden Dukes, fourth grade, Epworth Christian School

Camden Dukes, fourth grade, Epworth Christian School Third place: Lukas Whaley, fourth grade, Epworth Christian School

Grades 7-9

First place: Rainna Adams, eighth grade, ST215 Academy Homeschool*

Rainna Adams, eighth grade, ST215 Academy Homeschool* Second place: Anna Louden, seventh grade, Legacy Academy

Anna Louden, seventh grade, Legacy Academy Third place: Paige Barbrow, eighth grade, Legacy Academy

Grades 7-9 Digital

First place: Annabelle Hochstedler, eighth grade, Epworth Christian School*

Annabelle Hochstedler, eighth grade, Epworth Christian School* Second place: Emily Morris, seventh grade, Epworth Christian School

Emily Morris, seventh grade, Epworth Christian School Third place: Addison Light, eighth grade, Epworth Christian School

Grades 10-12

No entries

Grades 10-12 Digital