2024 Sussex County Return Day – Georgetown Road Closings

Return Day festivities will begin in Georgetown on Wednesday evening. The Circle will be closed to all traffic beginning at 4pm on Wednesday and will remain closed until the end of the ceremonies on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday the parade route will be closed at 12:30pm. There has been a change in the parade route because of the construction of the new courthouse. The parade will begin at 1:30 – starting at School Lane as usual but this year will end at the Little League field. The ceremonies – the burying of the hatchet and reading of the election results – will start right after the parade ends.

The Return Day Committee has listed the following bands participating in the parade this year – Cape Henlopen, Indian River, Delmar, Sussex Central, Sussex Tech, Laurel, Lake Forest, University of Delaware.